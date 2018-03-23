Fire breaks out at New Haven firehouse

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A fire broke out at a New Haven firehouse on Friday night. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at the firehouse on Whitney Avenue.

ReportIt photos from News 8 viewers showed flames coming out of the second floor of the building. State police were called in to investigate how the fire was started.

No one was injured, according to police.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available. Stay with News 8 for updates.