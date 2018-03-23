Firefighter dies fighting blaze on set of Ed Norton film in Harlem

(ABC News) — A New York City firefighter died late Thursday battling a blaze on the Harlem set of a film starring Ed Norton and Bruce Willis.

Michael Davidson, 37, a 15-year veteran, was separated from his unit while fighting the five-alarm fire and later found unconscious, FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro said at a press conference early Friday morning.

Two other firefighters suffered serious burns and three civilians experienced minor injuries, Nigro said.

Officials do not yet know what caused the fire, which has been extinguished.

It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the death of Firefighter Michael R. Davidson. Read more: https://t.co/TCJoYSHksU pic.twitter.com/zJWvSIaPjH — FDNY (@FDNY) March 23, 2018

Norton reportedly was at the scene of the fire, which sparked around 11 p.m. He wrote the screenplay for “Motherless Brooklyn,” which is based on a Jonathan Lethem novel. Filming was not occurring at the time of the fire.