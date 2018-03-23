For V.P. Joe Biden speaks to capacity crowd at Southern Conn. State U.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid tight security people turned out by the hundreds. They were Democratic big wigs, the working class and students all gathered for a lecture by former Vice President Joe Biden. It was part of the 20th anniversary Fusco Lecture Series.

Mr. Biden began with an apology for arriving late due to airplane trouble. He was also held up by a stop at the U.S. Naval Academy to accept an award for the ailing U.S. Sen. John McCain.

“But he’s my friend,” Mr. Biden said. “I’d do anything for him as he would me.”

Then he dove right in discussing why the country is so divided.

“We are less divided as a people. What’s broken is our political system.”

Betsy Francis had personal reasons not to miss the sold out event where tickets cost as much as $175. Mr. Biden helped her son get accepted to the Naval Academy. “My son and my daughter met the vice president when he was in Mr. Obama’s White House,” Francis said.

Some students at Southern Connecticut State University had no idea Biden, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, was coming to their campus.

“I think it’s very interesting,” said David Della Penna, a SCSU senior.

“It’s a way to talk to younger people,” SCSU junior Chris Arce said.