Former VP Biden to discuss policy issues in Connecticut

Joe Biden
FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District in Collier, Pa. Biden says he would “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump in high school if Trump disrespected women. He spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss domestic and foreign policy issues at a Connecticut university.

Biden’s lecture Friday evening at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven comes as he and President Donald Trump have been trading fighting words over who would come out on top in a hypothetical fistfight.

In reference to comments that Trump made in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape about grabbing women without their permission, Biden said earlier this week that he would have beaten Trump up if he were in high school.

Besides the pressing policy issues facing the country, Biden is expected to discuss his commitment to cancer research though the Biden Cancer Initiative.

