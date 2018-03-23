Freebie Friday: Easter events, coffee and a ride with Lyft

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the work week and around here that means freebie Friday. We are helping you stretch your dollar with some great deals and freebies you can find around the area this week.

As we countdown to Easter, your kids can decorate a basket and hunt Hatchimals and treats for free at participating Target stores. That’s happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy a free visit with the Easter bunny at Easter Village in Naugatuck each day this weekend from 5:30-7:30 p.m. They encourage you to bring a food donation for the pantry. You can take a picture for free if you bring your own camera or they’ll take one for 5 bucks.

Pay close attention to the UConn women’s basketball game Saturday. If they win, you can get a free medium coffee Sunday when you order through “On-The-Go-Mobile Ordering.”

Ride-sharing app Lyft wants to help you get to “March for our Lives” events for free this weekend. RSVP to an event online and you’ll get a code to use for a free Lyft.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s