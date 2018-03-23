Freebie Friday: Easter events, coffee and a ride with Lyft

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the work week and around here that means freebie Friday. We are helping you stretch your dollar with some great deals and freebies you can find around the area this week.

As we countdown to Easter, your kids can decorate a basket and hunt Hatchimals and treats for free at participating Target stores. That’s happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy a free visit with the Easter bunny at Easter Village in Naugatuck each day this weekend from 5:30-7:30 p.m. They encourage you to bring a food donation for the pantry. You can take a picture for free if you bring your own camera or they’ll take one for 5 bucks.

Pay close attention to the UConn women’s basketball game Saturday. If they win, you can get a free medium coffee Sunday when you order through “On-The-Go-Mobile Ordering.”

Ride-sharing app Lyft wants to help you get to “March for our Lives” events for free this weekend. RSVP to an event online and you’ll get a code to use for a free Lyft.