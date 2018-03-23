Guilford teens help to organize March For Our Lives home rally and bus trip to DC

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Teenagers in Guilford are proving there’s power in our youth. Today’s teens are emboldened and driven to change the nation’s gun laws.

“I think it’s really big for kids to make a change because they’re not listening to adults at the moment,” said Olivia Clarke, a senior at Guilford High School. “It’s really important for the kids to go out there and say what they want to say.”

Tomorrow, teens across the nation will join forces and make powerful statements in March for Our Lives marches and rallies. The main one is in Washington, D.C. Tyler Felson and Brendan O’Callahan were two of the students who organized a bus trip to the Washington rally where about 50 teens from the Guilford area will join forces with thousands of teens across the country, including teenagers from Parkland, Florida who have led the movement of teenagers speaking out about tougher gun control laws to stop school shootings like the one at their school that sparked concern and anger from coast to coast.

“It’s amazing the passion they have for this and they’re not afraid of anything,” Brendan said. “I think without them, Tyler and I would not be doing this.”

“The fact that it can happen to any one of us is really scary,” Tyler said. “And also kids finding power in their voices and I just want to continue that energy for them going forward.”

Their bus will leave at 3 a.m. Saturday. Other students who could not make the DC trip are staying home to help with the rally and march on the Guilford Green. It’s expected to start at 12:30 and end at 3:30. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is scheduled to speak just after 1pm. Those not going to Washington hope for a large turnout here at home. They say they will also show there’s power in being local and vocal, as well.

“I’m just really excited to see so many kids come out and support the cause against gun violence and for gun control,” Brendan said.

Adults in Guilford say they’re proud of these kids and their passion and dedication. Members of Moms Demand Action say they will be at the Guilford rally supporting the cause.

“I sure hope these kids can make a difference,” said Beth, a member of Moms Demand Action. “This isn’t a partisan issue. Staying alive at school shouldn’t be a party politics conversation.”

The march and rally is on the Guilford Green Saturday from 12:30-3:30. The speakers include CT Senator Chris Murphy and Mike Song, whose 15 year-old son Ethan died recently in Guilford due to gun violence. It did not happen at a school.