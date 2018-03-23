Heroin Arrest in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton police arrested two men on Far Horizons Dr. Friday.

Officers were originally called to the neighborhood for a quality of life issue. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, officers say they found Robert Murphy Jr.,54, and Michael Merritt, 39, along with heroin and packaging material.

Murphy was charged with illegal possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of narcotics. Merritt was charged with illegal possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were released after posting $5,000.00 bond and are scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on April 6.