Home heating assistance deadline approaching

(WTNH) — The deadline is approaching if you need some help paying that heating bill from this winter.

The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) is accepting applications until May 1st.

The organization helps lower income families pay their heating bills.

The program’s website says the assistance pays for an eligible home’s primary heating source such as oil, natural gas, electricity, propane, kerosene, coal, wood and wood pellets.

CEAP has received over 83,000 applications already.

