In The Bender Kitchen: The Traveling Epicurean shows how to make Greek baklava dessert

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar wants to make sure you are ready for Easter by making an authentic Greek dessert.

Greek Baklava Recipe

Baklava Ingredients:

· 1 lb. walnuts – pulsed finely in the food processor

· 1 package phyllo dough thawed overnight in the frig

· 1 tsp cinnamon

· 1 dash of ground clove

· 1 1/2 sticks of unsalted butter (melted but not hot)

Directions for Baklava:

1. Preheat oven to 350º

2. Pulse the walnuts in your food processor until they are finely chopped and put them into a bowl

3. Add the cinnamon and clove to the walnuts and mix with a spoon to combine

4. Use a brush to apply butter to the bottom and sides of a 13 x 9 pan

5. Place a layer of the phyllo dough then brush the top of the phyllo dough with butter

6. Repeat 8 times (total bottom layer 8-9)

7. Spread about 3/4 of a cup of the walnut mixture at a time

8. Add 2 more layers of phyllo dough and brush butter in between each layer

9. Add another layer of walnuts and repeat process 3 more times or until nuts are gone

10. Add 8-9 layers of buttered phyllo dough for the topping

11. Make sure to butter the final top layer

12. Cut the baklava into 3″ x 3″ squares with a very sharp knife, then slice those squares on a diagonal

13. Bake for approx. 50 minutes until golden

14. When the baklava comes out of the oven pour the cooled syrup over the got baklava immediately and hear that wonderful sizzle

15. Allow the baklava time to absorb the honey-syrup, about 2-3 hours or overnight

16. Do not refrigerate, or cover, just tent loosely with foil and you can leave out on the counter for up to 1 week, although it won’t last that long

17. Try crumbling the baklava over a bowl of vanilla ice cream

Syrup

· 1 cup water

· 1 cup sugar

· 1 cup honey

· 1 cinnamon stick

· 1 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 of a lemon

· A lemon peel, a 1″ x 2″ piece

Directions for Syrup:

1. NOTE: Make the syrup first and let it cool down while you are working on the baklava

2. Add all the syrup ingredients to a saucepan over medium-high and heat bring to a simmer

3. Simmer for about 10 minutes until a froth is formed

4. Pour into a glass Pyrex (heat proof) measuring cup or similar to let cool and set aside