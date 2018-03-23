Man arrested for loitering, peeking in windows of Watertown High School

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police arrested a man in Watertown who was hanging around outside a school and wouldn’t leave. Police got a call around 7:30 a.m. on Friday that 41-year-old Andrey Korneyev was peeking in the windows of Watertown High School.

Staff asked him to leave, and he said, “What are you going to do about it?”, according to police.

They called police.

Korneyev was arrested for breach of peace, loitering, and criminal trespass. School officials say there was no threat against any students, and that Korneyev did not have a weapon.

