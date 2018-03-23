Mike Song, father of Guilford teen killed by gunshot, opens up

(WTNH)–“As a dad who has recently had a terrible, tragic thing happened within my family, it’s very deep it’s very visceral for me,” Mike Song said.

It’s the first time Song has spoken out since the vigil for his son last month. Ethan Song was shot to death at the home of another teen boy, police say no adult was present and no charges have been filed.

Mike Song says, the candles, the tears and the hugs and the community, the Guilford family supporting his family, has made all the difference as they try and move forward without their 15-year-old son.

“I think nothing brings back a life, but it brought us back to life, so we are just grateful to live in an amazing community.”

Song says he’s inspired by the youth of Connecticut and the youth of America. It lifts his heart in a dark time to see them march for gun safety. He will also march tomorrow on the Guilford Green with many residents from Connecticut.

“For me for me I’m marching for Ethan, my son and I marching for kids like him, so that so that they don’t have to go through what I did, or the kids from Columbine Parkland Sandy Hook, we are marching for all of those people.”

On the eve of the marches and rallies that are planned around the state and the capital, there was also gun testimony going on at the state capitol, for proposed laws that would ban the bump stock, which is what the Las Vegas shooter used on the crowds down below.

Ghost guns would also be banned–which are guns that comes in pieces and then are assembled and have no serial numbers, and needs no permit. Song hopes amongst all the rallies and laws, something will get changed.

“We just need to make sure the disturbed people can’t get a gun that can kill 20 or 30 or 40 people in 10 minutes. I think we can do that, and we can all work together,” he said.

