Mister Rogers postage stamp officially goes on sale

(WTAJ) – It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

Starting Friday, March 23rd, The U.S. Postal Service is selling the Mister Rogers stamp.

Fred Rogers, the TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The “forever” stamp pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show.

Postal officials will hold a dedication ceremony at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Among those planning to attend the ceremony are Rogers’ widow and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely.

Buy your stamp here.