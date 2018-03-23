Mister Rogers postage stamp officially goes on sale

By Published:
This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood," died in 2003 at age 74. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)

(WTAJ) – It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

Starting Friday, March 23rd, The U.S. Postal Service is selling the  Mister Rogers stamp.

Fred Rogers, the TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The “forever” stamp pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show.

Postal officials will hold a dedication ceremony at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Among those planning to attend the ceremony are Rogers’ widow and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely.

Buy your stamp here. 

