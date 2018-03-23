More federal funding approved for universal flu vaccine

(WTNH)–More federal funding has been approved for a universal flu vaccine. A $40 million increase was approved. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal has been a leading voice in calling for more federal funding for a universal flu vaccine.

Blumenthal says this is a victory for American public health.

119 people, including three children, died from the flu in Connecticut this season.

A universal vaccine would provide protection against multiple types of the flu, rather than a select few that a typical seasonal vaccine guards against. Federal officials estimate this year’s vaccine is only 36 percent effective in preventing severe flu illness.

