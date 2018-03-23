Mother charged after toddler spotted wandering Ansonia street

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–An Ansonia mother is facing charges after police said she left her two-year-old child at home alone.

36-year-old Julie Sherman was arrested on Friday morning after police got a call that a toddler was walking down Sixth Street in Ansonia alone.

Someond saw the toddler walk into a house. Police went there, and found the two-year-old home alone. They contacted Sherman over the phone, and she met police at the station, where they said she admitted leaivng the child alone.

Sherman is out on $5,000 bond.