New report shows cost for Alzheimer’s care is increasing

(WTNH) — Marius Tresor Chiasseu, A Post Doctoral Fellow at Yale School of Medicine and Dianne Davis, Recruitment and Education Coordinator for the Yale Alzheimer’s Disease discuss the latest report from the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association just released their 2018 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report.

This year’s report reveals that for the second consecutive year, the total national cost of caring for people living with Alzheimer’s is projected to surpass a quarter of a trillion dollars ($277 billion), an increase of nearly $20 billion since last year alone. In Connecticut, the Medicaid costs to care for people with Alzheimer’s are expected to amount to $926 million in 2018. This cost is expected to grow by 26% over the next seven years (by 2025).

In addition to increased costs, other findings from the report show:

· Increased prevalence – An estimated 5.7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2018, including 77,000 in Connecticut.

· Increased incidence – By 2025 – just seven years from now – the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia is expected to reach 7.1 million – a 29 percent increase from today. In Connecticut, the report projects a 18.2% growth in the number of people with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

· Burden on Alzheimer’s caregivers continues to grow. In 2017, more than 16 million Americans provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of unpaid care in the form of physical, emotional and financial support – a contribution to the nation valued at $232.1 billion.