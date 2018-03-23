Norwalk firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk firefighters quickly extinguished a basement fire early Friday morning.

According to the Norwalk Fire Department, units responded to a reported structure on Ryan Avenue at 3:05 a.m. on Friday.

Fire officials say light smoke was seen when crews arrived and all three occupants were outside of the home.

Authorities say an investigation of the fire revealed a basement room with a couch and chair on fire. They say crews quickly extinguished the fire and moved the couch and chair outside the home.

Officials say one resident was treated by EMS after complaining of minor smoke inhalation problems.

Fire officials say it is not known if the house is fit for the residents to live there at this time.

The cause of this fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.