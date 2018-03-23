Norwalk firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire

By Published:
(File)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk firefighters quickly extinguished a basement fire early Friday morning.

According to the Norwalk Fire Department, units responded to a reported structure on Ryan Avenue at 3:05 a.m. on Friday.

Fire officials say light smoke was seen when crews arrived and all three occupants were outside of the home.

Authorities say an investigation of the fire revealed a basement room with a couch and chair on fire. They say crews quickly extinguished the fire and moved the couch and chair outside the home.

Officials say one resident was treated by EMS after complaining of minor smoke inhalation problems.

Fire officials say it is not known if the house is fit for the residents to live there at this time.

The cause of this fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s