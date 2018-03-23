Officer involved in fatal shooting now fighting to keep job

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer cleared of wrongdoing for fatally shooting a man during a confrontation at a hotel is now fighting for her job.

Montville Officer Robin Salvatore has not returned to work since suffering injuries during the altercation in January 2017 that ended with her shooting and killing Val Thomas, who had grabbed her stun gun and was striking her with it.

Salvatore is scheduled to meet with Montville’s mayor next week to discuss the town’s proposal to fire her. The town says Salvatore has been out of work too long.

Salvatore in a statement released through her union says she loves her job and plans to return to work as soon as she’s “fully recovered.”

An investigator this week said Salvatore was justified in her use of deadly force.

