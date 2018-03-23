Patriots help Parkland students to Washington for “March for Our Lives”

By Published:

(WTNH)–New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is helping people from Parkland get to Washington, D.C. for Saturday’s ‘March for Our Lives‘ in the nation’s capital.

Families of the 17 people killed and students who were hurt flew to D.C. on Thursday in the Patriots’ official team plane. The team told the Boston Globe that Kraft decided to use the plane after former Arizona representative Gabrielle Giffords and her husband asked him for the favor.

Giffords is an anti-gun violence advocate. She was shot along with 18 others in a supermarket parking lot in 2011.

