Pennsylvania Police: Groundhog wanted for deception

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. (Nexstar) – A police department in Monroe County Pennsylvania has found some humor in their spring time winter weather.

The department posted on Facebook that they are seeking the apprehension of Punxsutawney Phil for deception on February 2nd, 2018.

They say Punxsutawney promised there’d be six more weeks of winter and that the promise expired on March 16th since they are in their second day of spring and in the middle of another snowstorm.

