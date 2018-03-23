Pet of the Week: Matilda

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a lovable American Pit Bull Terrier named Matilda.

Matilda is 4-years-old and would love to play with other dogs. The color of her coat is like a Reese’s peanut butter cup!

For more information on Persephone, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.