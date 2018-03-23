Police investigate after woman found dead at Groton hotel

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an untimely death after a woman was found dead at a Groton hotel on Friday morning.

Police say at around 7:24 a.m., officers, fire officials and medics responded to the Ramada Inn at 156 Kings Hwy for the report of a person not breathing. Officers were then able to locate an unresponsive woman, who was presumed dead at the scene by EMS.

According to police, the case is being treated as an untimely death at this time. Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity until her family is notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Groton police, along with the State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police at (860) 441-6712.