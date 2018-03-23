Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make pre-wedding visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland

By Published: Updated:
The Reverend Dr. David Latimer, second left, walks with Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry as they arrive for a visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via AP

(ABC)– Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued their tour of the United Kingdom, as they prepare for their upcoming wedding, with a visit Friday to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, made their first stop at the Eikon Center, where they are attending an event to mark the second year of a youth-led peace-building initiative called Amazing the Space.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, March 23, 2018, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.Mark Marlow/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative ‘Amazing the Space’, March 23, 2018, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.more +
PHOTO: The Reverend Dr. David Latimer, second left, walks with Meghan Markle and Britains Prince Harry as they arrive for a visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via AP
The Reverend Dr. David Latimer, second left, walks with Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry as they arrive for a visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2018.more +

The program, launched by Prince Harry in September 2017, aims to empower young people across Northern Ireland to become ambassadors for peace within their communities and promote the idea of reconciliation across Northern Ireland.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, March 23, 2018, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative ‘Amazing the Space’, March 23, 2018, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.more +
PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, March 23, 2018, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative ‘Amazing the Space’, March 23, 2018, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.more +

In 1998, the Good Friday agreement brought an end to 30 years of conflict, known as “the troubles,” in Northern Ireland. A key issue of the troubles was the split between the unionists, who wished Northern Ireland to remain part of the U.K., and the Irish Republicans, who wanted Northern Ireland to leave the U.K. and join the Republic of Ireland.

Harry’s family had a personal connection to the violence. Lord Mountbatten — mentor to Harry’s father, Prince Charles, uncle to Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, and second cousin once removed to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth — was killed in 1979 when the Irish Republican Army (IRA) placed a bomb in his fishing boat.

To celebrate peace today, Harry and Markle watched performances from young people in the Amazing the Space program before hearing them describe their “peace pledges.”

Markle, who was given a bouquet of flowers by well-wishers in Belfast, stood out in a dark green skirt and long, tan coat. Markle’s cream sweater by Victoria Beckham appears to be the same sweater she wore in her engagement photos with Harry that Kensington Palace released in December.

Markle and Harry’s final event will be a stop at Belfast’s leading tourist attraction, the Titanic. They will hear the story of the ship’s conception, maiden voyage, launch and stories of the ship before its infamous collision with an iceberg in the North Atlantic.

They will also view the redevelopment and regeneration of the Titanic quarter in Belfast.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Britains Prince Harry arrive for a visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, March 23, 2018.Brian Lawless/PA via AP
Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry arrive for a visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, March 23, 2018.more +

Today’s visit marks the couple’s first official joint visit to Northern Ireland.

Kensington Palace announced Thursday that invitations have been issued for Harry and Markle’s May 19 wedding at St. George’s Palace at Windsor Castle. The couple has invited around 600 guests to the wedding and a lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

A smaller group of 200 close family and friends have been invited to an evening reception at Frogmore House, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle, hosted by Prince Charles.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s