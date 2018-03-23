Sandy Hook Promise releases new PSA, reporting system

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– An NRA fundraiser comes just one day after Sandy Hook Promise released a chilling new PSA.

“Most people think a school shooting could never happen here. But those same people are the ones that saw all the signs and never said anything. Being bullied, obsession with guns, posting on instagram about shooting a school. No one said anything. I am sure tomorrow they will wish they had said something,” the PSA says.

The gun violence prevention organization is launching the “say something anonymous” reporting system.

Related: NRA holds fundraiser in Plantsville on eve of “March for our Lives” events

The message will be followed by an app and website information that will allow students to submit a tip about risky behavior they see in other young people.

For more information, click here.