Sandy Hook Promise releases new PSA, reporting system

WTNH.com Staff Published:
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2015 photo, a sign welcomes people to the village of Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Dave Collins)

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– An NRA fundraiser comes just one day after Sandy Hook Promise released a chilling new PSA.

“Most people think a school shooting could never happen here. But those same people are the ones that saw all the signs and never said anything. Being bullied, obsession with guns, posting on instagram about shooting a school. No one said anything. I am sure tomorrow they will wish they had said something,” the PSA says.

The gun violence prevention organization is launching the “say something anonymous” reporting system.

The message will be followed by an app and website information that will allow students to submit a tip about risky behavior they see in other young people.

