Shore Line East service changes for Friday

Related Coverage Commuters hope for reliability to Shore Line East

(WTNH) — Some Shore Line East commuters will have to take a cab, instead of a train on Friday.

The railroad service announced that train number 1602 and 1604 will be replaced with cab service. It also announced that train number 1621, 1627, 1645, and 1649 will be replaced by bus service.

Related content: Commuters hope for reliability to Shore Line East



Commuters have been complaining about unreliable train service for several months now.

Earlier this year, Shore Line East told News 8 that the main reason for the delays and cancellations was the cold weather.