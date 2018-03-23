Tax Tips before the deadline

(WTNH)- The Tax deadline is less than a month away and if you haven’t filed yet there’s no need to panic.

Tax expert and CEO of Henry.tax Michael Chen came to Good Morning Connecticut Friday to show us how to do income taxes the fast and simple way.

Chen was able to answer what impact the new tax law has in tax planning for 2018 as well as the common mistakes people make when filing them.

He says one thing that people who own businesses should be aware of is that after September 27th there is a new bonus rule that allows you to write off properties.

For more tax tips, you can watch the video above.

