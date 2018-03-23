UConn to introduce new men’s basketball coach

Related Coverage UConn students excited for new men’s basketball coach

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is officially introducing its new men’s basketball coach on Friday.

The university is holding a news conference on its Storrs campus on Friday to introduce 45-year-old Dan Hurley.

Hurley is taking over the program after Kevin Ollie was fired.

The Huskies’ new coach comes from the University of Rhode Island, where he built the program and brought the Rams to the NCAA tournament the last two years.

Fans and players are hoping he can turn the Huskies around too.