UConn to introduce new men’s basketball coach

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Dan Hurley
FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Rhode Island's head coach Dan Hurley takes questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh. Rhode Island head basketball coach Dan Hurley has agreed to become the head coach at the University of Connecticut. Hurley replaces Kevin Ollie, who was fired earlier this month. UConn made the announcement Thursday morning, March 22, 2018, in a Tweet. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is officially introducing its new men’s basketball coach on Friday.

The university is holding a news conference on its Storrs campus on Friday to introduce 45-year-old Dan Hurley.

Hurley is taking over the program after Kevin Ollie was fired.

The Huskies’ new coach comes from the University of Rhode Island, where he built the program and brought the Rams to the NCAA tournament the last two years.

Fans and players are hoping he can turn the Huskies around too.

