WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford masseuse charged with 4th degree sexual assault turned himself into West Hartford police today.

Officers police issued an arrest warrant for Chiwanda Johnson, 41, of East Hartford, for an incident that occurred January 23. According to the report, the female victim went to A Matter of Touch on Farmington Ave. for a massage, during which she was allegedly touched inappropriately by Johnson.

Johnson is set to appear in court on April 5.