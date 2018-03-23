Westport students push ‘bump stock’ ban, gun owners say proposal too broad

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A day-long hearing on several proposed new gun laws brings out a large crowd at the State Capitol today including students that recently had a gun threat at their school. Lawmakers are considering several bills, including a ban on so-called ‘Ghost Guns,’ those are guns you buy online and assemble yourself, a proposal to allow guns in state parks and a ban on ‘bump stocks.’

Ever since it was revealed that the Las Vegas shooter used a bump stock to allow a semi-automatic rifle to perform like a fully automatic one there has been a rush to ban the devices. Today, students from Staples High School in Westport were among the dozens of people that signed up to speak in favor of a proposed ban.

“On February 27th, there was a threat of gun violence at our school. We found out that someone was in possession of a firearm and I think that made the threat of gun violence a lot more real for myself and a lot of my community,” said Kaela Dockray of Westport.

The students at the Capitol today say they have been inspired by the students at the high school in Parkland, Florida, and their activism since 17 were killed there on Valentine’s Day. “I know there are a lot of gun owners in Connecticut, but we are the generation that has to grow up knowing that there’s a possibility that when we walk into school we won’t come out alive,” said Melanie Lust of Westport.

Brooke Cheney of Harwinton is one of those gun owners. She’s also a competitive shooter, gun safety instructor and operates a shooting school. She says the “Bump Stock” ban is too broad and is written to include any modification that makes a gun easier to shoot, adding, “I know that people like myself will make modifications to our triggers specifically so that we’re more accurate and so we can hit our targets, which is very important in firearm safety.”

Scott Wilson, the head of the state’s largest gun owner rights organization, the ‘Connecticut Citizens Defense League’ was also at the hearing today and added, “If the language is interpreted a certain way it certainly could prohibit you form possessing your firearm and it could turn a person, theoretically, at least right now with the language, into a felon.”

The students we spoke with today all said they plan to participate in tomorrow’s “March for our Lives” events with some saying they plan to head to Washington.