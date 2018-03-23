Why Is Today National Puppy Day?

(WTNH) — It may seem like every day has become a holiday, with days like National Pizza Day, National Talk Like A Pirate Day, and even National Hug A Newsperson Day (hey, that’s one’s coming up on April 4th!) all of those celebrations can get overwhelming.

But when there are puppies involved, who’s complaining?

If you haven’t heard… it’s #NationalPuppyDay! Here’s my baby as a baby. Let’s see more of yours! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/QNxNsFvRhd — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) March 23, 2018

National Puppy Day was founded by pet and lifestyle expert Colleen Paige in 2006, but in more recent years the holiday has become a massive trending topic worldwide. As much fun as it is to celebrate the pups you love, the real purpose of the holiday is to raise awareness for adopting and rescuing dogs in need across the globe. But why today? Just because. But any day is the perfect day to celebrate the good boy or girl in your life

It’s not that complicated to create your own national holiday (actually, March 26 is National Make Up Your Own Holiday Day). Only an official act of the legislature or government can make a national holiday, so start by talking to your local representative and you’ll be on your way to creating the next yearly viral sensation.

It’s #NationalPuppyDay but all I could find was this video of a little cow. Please send me puppies asap pic.twitter.com/f8ZmGMQRbA — Suz (@TheSuzieHunter) March 23, 2018