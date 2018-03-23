Why Is Today National Puppy Day?

By Published:

(WTNH) — It may seem like every day has become a holiday, with days like National Pizza Day, National Talk Like A Pirate Day, and even National Hug A Newsperson Day (hey, that’s one’s coming up on April 4th!) all of those celebrations can get overwhelming.

But when there are puppies involved, who’s complaining?

National Puppy Day was founded by pet and lifestyle expert Colleen Paige in 2006, but in more recent years the holiday has become a massive trending topic worldwide. As much fun as it is to celebrate the pups you love, the real purpose of the holiday is to raise awareness for adopting and rescuing dogs in need across the globe. But why today? Just because. But any day is the perfect day to celebrate the good boy or girl in your life

It’s not that complicated to create your own national holiday (actually, March 26 is National Make Up Your Own Holiday Day). Only an official act of the legislature or government can make a national holiday, so start by talking to your local representative and you’ll be on your way to creating the next yearly viral sensation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s