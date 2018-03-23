Woman who stabbed boyfriend in argument sentenced to jail

Related Coverage Police respond to stabbing in West Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who prosecutors say stabbed her boyfriend in a drunken rage over back-to-school shopping disagreements has been sentenced to three months in jail.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Naomi Williams-Wal had faced up to a year behind bars under a plea agreement offered by a judge. The Hartford Courant reports she was sentenced Thursday and has been jailed since January.

Williams-Wal’s attack on 41-year-old Dennis Campbell occurred on Aug. 14 in West Hartford. Officials say four children were present.

Williams-Wal told the judge she has worked hard to be a good mother and citizen and she is confident that she will not be a danger to anyone with the help of others.

Campbell told the judge he did not want Williams-Wal to be punished.