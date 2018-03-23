“World Down Syndrome Day” celebrated in New Haven

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–People in the Elm City came together to celebrate “World Down Syndrome Day” on Friday. The event took place at Chapel Haven in New Haven.

Chapel Haven is a living area for adults with cognitive disabilities.

“We’ve been celebrating the gifts that people with Down Syndome have. A lot of times those are overlooked, in the face of the diagnosis and they have a lot of talents, a lot of skills, and they contribute a lot toward communities,” said Shanon McCormick, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut.

The official day was Wednesday, but the celebration was postponed until Friday because of the snow in the forecast. Handprints were added to a “Garden of Awareness” for public display.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s