“World Down Syndrome Day” celebrated in New Haven

(WTNH)–People in the Elm City came together to celebrate “World Down Syndrome Day” on Friday. The event took place at Chapel Haven in New Haven.

Chapel Haven is a living area for adults with cognitive disabilities.

“We’ve been celebrating the gifts that people with Down Syndome have. A lot of times those are overlooked, in the face of the diagnosis and they have a lot of talents, a lot of skills, and they contribute a lot toward communities,” said Shanon McCormick, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut.

The official day was Wednesday, but the celebration was postponed until Friday because of the snow in the forecast. Handprints were added to a “Garden of Awareness” for public display.