Activists gather in Hartford as part of “March for Our Lives” rally

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A number of demonstrations took place against gun violence all across the state on Saturday. The biggest one was in Hartford.

The young activists who are leading today’s march we’re just children when the Sandy Hook massacre devastated their community, and now they’re the ones leading the conversation around gun control.

Young and old marched on the state’s capital on Saturday demanding stricter gun control laws. They say their message is clear–remember yesterday but protect tomorrow.

A big priority is to push this social change forward by turning these student activists into voters.

Today’s March was organized by 19-year-old Tyler Suarez, who lost his aunt in the Sandy Hook massacre. She was the principal of the elementary school.

“It’s more of a disgusting feeling that we have to keep dealing with this, and waiting for things to not happen,” Suarez said. “One vote truly does matter. It truly does make a difference. One vote can change an election.”

Activists aren’t stopping with today’s march. They have called for another national school walkout on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

