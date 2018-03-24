CDC warns a second wave of flu is happening now

(WTNH)–Flu season is winding down, but the Centers for Disease Control are warning about a second wave of Flu Virus B, which is happening right now.

The CDC says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain, which had been more dominant recently. A CDC spokesperson says B-strain viruses tend to be more severe for younger children.

Experts say it’s possible for those who have already been sick with the flu to fall ill again with a different strain later in the season.

The number of flu-related deaths in Connecticut is now up to 127, and eight more have been reported in the past week.

