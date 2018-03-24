CDC warns a second wave of flu is happening now

By Published:

(WTNH)–Flu season is winding down, but the Centers for Disease Control are warning about a second wave of Flu Virus B, which is happening right now.

The CDC says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain, which had been more dominant recently. A CDC spokesperson says B-strain viruses tend to be more severe for younger children.

Experts say it’s possible for those who have already been sick with the flu to fall ill again with a different strain later in the season.

The number of flu-related deaths in Connecticut is now up to 127, and eight more have been reported in the past week.

Related: DPH: Peak flu season has passed, but remains widespread

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s