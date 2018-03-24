Fire in Bridgeport displaces 18 people

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday, units were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 259 Federal Street in Bridgeport.

Fire units arrived on scene to a working fire in a 2 1/2 story building with heavy fire on the 2nd floor that extended into the 3rd floor.

A total of 18 people, 12 adults and 6 children were displaced.

There were no reported injuries.

Shortly after, a second and third alarm was called due to fire extending into the building on the left side, and the need for additional manpower.

Mutual Aid was provided by Milford, Stratford and Fairfield Fire Departments.

The Red Cross was called to provide shelter for the displaced.

The fire was declared under control in a little over an hour.

The Fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Bureau.

Bridgeport Police and AMR were also on scene.