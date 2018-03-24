Former Calhoun assistant Tom Moore thrilled to be back at UConn with Hurley hire

(WTNH)–One of the really cool things about the hiring of Danny Hurley is that former longtime UConn assitant Tom Moore gets to come home to Storrs.

Moore was as assistant at UConn for 13 years before taking over as head coach at Quinnipiac. After ten years he was fired by the Bobcats last March and landed at URI as an assistant with Hurley.

Now he comes back to Storrs with Hurley. He says he’s been in love with this campus since Jim Calhoun gave him a chance back in 1994.

“There’s nothing like this state or this fanbase when the team is rolling,” Moore said. “I’ve always had nothing but special feelings about this place.”

Moore says he can’t wait to get back in the gym and work with this team.

