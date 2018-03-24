Gallery: Protesters at “March for Our Lives” rallies across Connecticut

By Published:
(WTNH/ReportIt/Justin Feldshon)

Connecticut residents join “March for Our Lives” anti-gun violence rally

(WTNH)–Protesters hit the streets across Connecticut, from Shelton to Guilford to Hartford and many more places, on Saturday, to take part in the “March for Our Lives” rally.

News 8 viewers sent in photos from rallies across the state. Here are a few of the pictures we received on Saturday.

These rallies were held in solidarity with the rally in Washington, D.C., where thousands marched to support stricter gun laws and anti-gun violence efforts.

