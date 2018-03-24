Gallery: Protesters at “March for Our Lives” rallies across Connecticut

Related Coverage Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control

Protesters rally in Hartford as part of the "March for Our Lives." A protester at the march in Shelton. A Tolland teacher and student at the rally in Hartford. A Manchester teacher brought this sign to the rally in Hartford. Protesters outside the Capitol steps in Hartford. Protesters gather together in Hartford before the rally. Marchers at the rally in Shelton. A child holds up a sign at the 'March For Our Lives' rally in Hartford. A protester with Sen. Richard Blumenthal at the Hartford rally.

(WTNH)–Protesters hit the streets across Connecticut, from Shelton to Guilford to Hartford and many more places, on Saturday, to take part in the “March for Our Lives” rally.

News 8 viewers sent in photos from rallies across the state. Here are a few of the pictures we received on Saturday.

These rallies were held in solidarity with the rally in Washington, D.C., where thousands marched to support stricter gun laws and anti-gun violence efforts.

