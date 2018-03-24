Hartford police keep protesters safe at anti-gun rally

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–While a great deal of planning has gone into the march in Hartford on Saturday, police have also been busy making sure that security was front and center.

Police expected between 10,000 and 15,000 people at the march on Saturday. They started planning security weeks ago. They had uniformed officers on every corner, and undercover officers among the crowd as well. The game plan was not to interfere with the march but to have a presence to guard against anything bad happening as thousands exercised their right to free speech.

“We don’t show up with batons. We show up with smiles and handshakes,” said Lieutenant Brian Foley of Hartford Police. “Every event we’ve had in this city has been nothing but very peaceful and very positive.”

There were at least 10 “March for Our Lives” events held around the state on Saturday.

