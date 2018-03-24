March For Our Lives Connecticut locations

(WTNH) – On March 24th, people across the world will march in solidarity with children and families to demand gun reform, to end gun violence and mass shootings in American schools.

If you couldn’t make it to Washington D.C. today don’t fret! There are several March For Our Lives marches going on right here in the state of Connecticut.

Check out the list of locations and times for the March For Our Lives right here in Connecticut! If you are attending one of the rallies below email us your photos to our Report It! feature.

East Haddam

Two Wrasslin’ Cats

374 Town St, East Haddam, CT

Time: 10AM -12PM

Enfield

Enfield Town Green

820 Enfield Street

Enfield, CT 06082

Time: 10:00 AM

Guilford

Guilford Town Green

43 Park Street, Guilford, CT 06437

Time: 12:30 PM

Hartford

Connecticut State Capitol

210 Capitol Ave

Hartford, CT 06106

Time: 12:30 PM

Middlebury

Middleburry Green

Time: 12PM – 2PM

Old Saybrook

302 Main St.

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Time: 2PM

Pawcatuck

Stonington High School

176 S Broad St.

Pawcatuck, CT 06379

Time: 2:00 PM

Roxbury

Rally on the Green

CT rte. 67 and 317

Roxbury, CT 06783

Time: 10:00 AM

Shelton

Veterans Memorial Park

38 Canal St E

Shelton, CT 06484

Time: 12:30 PM

Stamford

Mill River Park

Washington Blvd. and Broad St entrance

Time: 12PM – 2PM

Westport – Candlelight Vigil

Downtown Westport

Main St, Parking at Westport Library & Bartaco Westport, CT 06880

Time: 6:30 PM