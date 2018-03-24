March For Our Lives Connecticut locations

(WTNH) – On March 24th, people across the world will march in solidarity with children and families to demand gun reform, to end gun violence and mass shootings in American schools.
If you couldn’t make it to Washington D.C. today don’t fret! There are several March For Our Lives marches going on right here in the state of Connecticut.
Check out the list of locations and times for the March For Our Lives right here in Connecticut! If you are attending one of the rallies below email us your photos to our Report It! feature.
East Haddam
Two Wrasslin’ Cats
374 Town St, East Haddam, CT
Time: 10AM -12PM
Enfield
Enfield Town Green
820 Enfield Street
Enfield, CT 06082
Time: 10:00 AM
Guilford
Guilford Town Green
43 Park Street, Guilford, CT 06437
Time: 12:30 PM
Hartford
Connecticut State Capitol
210 Capitol Ave
Hartford, CT 06106
Time: 12:30 PM
Middlebury
Middleburry Green
Time: 12PM – 2PM
Old Saybrook
302 Main St.
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Time: 2PM
Pawcatuck
Stonington High School
176 S Broad St.
Pawcatuck, CT 06379
Time: 2:00 PM
Roxbury
Rally on the Green
CT rte. 67 and 317
Roxbury, CT 06783
Time: 10:00 AM
Shelton
Veterans Memorial Park
38 Canal St E
Shelton, CT 06484
Time: 12:30 PM
Stamford
Mill River Park
Washington Blvd. and Broad St entrance
Time: 12PM – 2PM
Westport – Candlelight Vigil
Downtown Westport
Main St, Parking at Westport Library & Bartaco Westport, CT 06880
Time: 6:30 PM