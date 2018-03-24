Sandy Hook mother speaks out on eve of “March for Our Lives”

(WTNH)–A Sandy Hook mother is hoping the new movement fueled by young people will be enough to force change, and put an end to violence with guns.

Michele Gay’s seven-year-old daughter was killed at Sandy Hook.

“My oldest daughter just couldn’t accept it. It just couldn’t be. You know she was sure that it was a misunderstanding,” she remembers.

For months afterwards, a group of Sandy Hook parents unsuccessfully pushed for sweeping gun control legislation. Gay now pushes for schools to be safer, but doesn’t push gun control.

“If we go in and we start mentioning hot button issues or you know or political arguments we suddenly divide the room in half,” she said.

When the president says that arming teachers is something that we should look at, she doesn’t dismiss him.

“I don’t. We should look at everything. We should put everything on the table. We can’t ever count on any one thing,” she said.

