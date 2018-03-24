State Police investigate suspicious death in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – On Friday at approximately 5:22 p.m., personnel from Troop K responded to 206 North Moodus Road in East Haddam for a suspicious death that occurred at that address.

Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime also responded and have assumed the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination to determine cause and manner of death.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. There is no threat to the public.

We will update this news story as information becomes available.