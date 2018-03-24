State Police investigate suspicious death in East Haddam

By Published:
(File)

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – On Friday at approximately 5:22 p.m., personnel from Troop K responded to 206 North Moodus Road in East Haddam for a suspicious death that occurred at that address.

Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime also responded and have assumed the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination to determine cause and manner of death.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. There is no threat to the public.

We will update this news story as information becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s