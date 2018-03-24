Structure fire erupts in Westport

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A fire erupted Friday night in Westport. Fire crews were dispatched to Island Way on the Saugatuck Shores for a report of a structure fire around 9:30 p.m.

When the Westport Department arrived on scene they found a visible fire on the exterior of the structure and was quickly extinguished.

The Fire Marshal’s office responded and conducted an initial investigation. Crews found and ventilated elevated readings of carbon monoxide from the structure.

Norwalk Fire Department was sent as mutual aid. Fairfield Fire Department provided coverage on additional calls in town. The fire was put out at 10:39 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s