Structure fire erupts in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A fire erupted Friday night in Westport. Fire crews were dispatched to Island Way on the Saugatuck Shores for a report of a structure fire around 9:30 p.m.

When the Westport Department arrived on scene they found a visible fire on the exterior of the structure and was quickly extinguished.

The Fire Marshal’s office responded and conducted an initial investigation. Crews found and ventilated elevated readings of carbon monoxide from the structure.

Norwalk Fire Department was sent as mutual aid. Fairfield Fire Department provided coverage on additional calls in town. The fire was put out at 10:39 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.