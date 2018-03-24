Suspects taken into police custody after police foot pursuit

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) – This morning at 6:15 a.m. a foot pursuit started on Route 6 with State Troopers and potential suspects involved in a robbery.

According to officials, Connecticut State Police Department have suspects in police custody.

Eastern District Major Crime have been notified. State Troopers and detectives continue to investigate to determine the suspects involvement in the incident.

According to authorities there has been no information given in regards to the robbery.

News 8 will update this story when more information becomes available to us. 

 

 

