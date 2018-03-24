The knitting universe coming together with one stitch at a time

(WTNH)- The knitting universe is coming together for one weekend to show their craft and teach those who want to learn.

The stitches events ambassador, Nathania Apple and Owner of The Yankee Quilter, Cherly Ogrisek visited Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning.

Stitches United brings together knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting. The show has classes and exhibitors for anyone interested in all things yarn and fabric.

The crafting expo is taking place March 22nd to March 25th at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.