What’s poisonous to our furry friends?

(WTNH)- Since dogs, especially young dogs, are naturally curious creatures, it is important that we know and remain vigilant about potential poisons that our inquisitive pooches may find and ingest.

Richard and Vicki Horowitz from Bark Busters along with Charlie, an eight month old Maltese came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday to talk about poisons that are in your home and yard.

There are numerous toxic items can be found both inside and outside the home, and many of them are surprisingly common.

Toxic foods include chocolate, avocado, onions and garlic, raisins and grapes, alcoholic drinks, caffeinated beverages, macadamia nuts, and chewing gum with xylitol.

Plants (for example, rhododendrons, azaleas, lilies, flower bulbs; dead or dried) are toxic to pets. In some cases, only certain parts of the plant are dangerous (leaves, fruit, seeds). Keep your pets away from them or remove them entirely.

Lawns or gardens that have been treated with fertilizers, herbicides or insecticides. Also, mushrooms and garden mulch. If your dog has come in contact with treated lawns or has walked on snow or ice treated with ice-melt, wipe his feet clean as soon as you get home to avoid the possibility of him licking his paws and ingesting the poison. Store all chemicals in cabinets and other places your pet can’t reach.

Antifreeze/coolant. Always wipe up antifreeze leaks or spills of any size. Attracted to the sweet taste, pets can die from kidney failure if they ingest even a small amount of this very toxic material.

Poisonous baits used to rid your home of pests (rodents, snails, insects, etc.). Store in places that your pooch cannot access. Like antifreeze, some baits smell sweet but are very toxic to pets, causing severe internal bleeding.

Household items can be poisonous to pets for example, household cleaners (the fumes can be noxious) and heavy metals such as lead, found in paint chips and linoleum.

Vitamin, herbal supplement or medication. You should always consult with your veterinarian. Even small doses of medications of any kind—whether for humans or pets—can be lethal to pets. Keep all medicines well out of your dog’s reach.

Symptoms of poisoning in your pet can include:

Vomiting/upset stomach

Labored OR shallow breathing

Drooling

Increased OR decreased heart rate

Fever

Hyperactivity OR sluggishness/lethargy

Increased thirst OR lack of thirst or hunger

Dilated pupils

Stumbling or staggering

Seizures or tremors

Loss of consciousness