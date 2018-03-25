37 dead, 69 missing in Russian shopping center fire

By Published:
In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry photo, on Sunday, March 25, 2018, smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. At least three children and a woman have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

(AP) — A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported.

The Tass agency quoted firefighters as saying that 40 of the missing at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo were children. An additional 43 people were injured in the blaze, the report said.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire at the mall, which is about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow. But Tass reported that the fire started on the top floor and consumed an area of about 1,500 square meters (16,150 square feet).

The reports didn’t say if the victims died from burns or smoke inhalation.

The shopping mall, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children’s center and bowling, Tass reported.

