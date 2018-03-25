5K raises raises money for Naugatuck Valley Community College food pantry

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut community college is doing its part to make sure no college student goes hungry.

Naugatuck Valley Community College held its first annual food pantry fundraising 5K in Waterbury on Sunday.

The community college has a food pantry on campus to help address student hunger.

Related Content: Community colleges offer out-of-state students in-state tuition

The 5K is helping raise money for that initiative.

“The goal is to fund it so that we can have food for students to get while they’re here on campus and so they’re not hungry, not making a choice between studying and being able to eat,” explained NVCC instructor Christine Cocchiola-Meyer.

Organizers say student hunger is a big issue on some campuses, especially for those in inner cities.

The goal is to help students get a nutritious meal so they can function and do well in school.