A vegan based peanut stew

(WTNH)- Spring is officially here but the weather this time of year still begs for a nice hot and hearty bowl of soup.

Chef and owner of Flora Kenneth Ward came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday morning to cook us up a Peanut Stew. This pot of soup is vegan and based on the west African recipe which uses tomato, peanut, sweet potato, kale, ginger, garlic, rice and cilantro.

Flora is a restaurant and bar with an inspired plant based menu. The recipe for peanut stew is as follows:

Ingredients:

Yields 1 gallon or 16 each 8 ounce servings

Good for 6 days in fridge or 1 month in freezer

Soup ingredients:

3 quarts water

1 each Spanish onion peeled & diced

.25 cup minced, peeled garlic

.25 cup minced, peeled ginger

.5 cup vegetable oil

2 large sweet potatoes peeled & diced

4 ribs celery sliced

4 ounces tomato paste

3 teaspoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flake

2 tablespoons kosher salt

6 tablespoons smooth peanut butter (add at the end)

Garnish ingredients:

2 cups cooked white rice

1 cup ropasted, salted and crushed peanuts

1 bunch of cilantro

Directions:

Simmer vegtables, add water and all but peanut butter and simmer 1 hour. Add peanut butter and stir in well. Lightly pulse with emersion blender Garnish each 8 ounce portion with 2 tablespoons of cooked white rice, 2 sprigs cilantro torn from stems and 1 tablespoon crushed peanuts.