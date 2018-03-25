A vegan based peanut stew

(WTNH)- Spring is officially here but the weather this time of year still begs for a nice hot and hearty bowl of soup.
Chef and owner of Flora Kenneth Ward came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday morning to cook us up a Peanut Stew. This pot of soup is vegan and based on the west African recipe which uses tomato, peanut, sweet potato, kale, ginger, garlic, rice and cilantro.
Flora is a restaurant and bar with an inspired plant based menu. The recipe for peanut stew is as follows:
Ingredients:
Yields 1 gallon or 16 each 8 ounce servings
Good for 6 days in fridge or 1 month in freezer
Soup ingredients:
3 quarts water
1 each Spanish onion peeled & diced
.25 cup minced, peeled garlic
.25 cup minced, peeled ginger
.5 cup vegetable oil
2 large sweet potatoes peeled & diced
4 ribs celery sliced
4 ounces tomato paste
3 teaspoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flake
2 tablespoons kosher salt
6 tablespoons smooth peanut butter (add at the end)
Garnish ingredients:
2 cups cooked white rice
1 cup ropasted, salted and crushed peanuts
1 bunch of cilantro
Directions:
Simmer vegtables, add water and all but peanut butter and simmer 1 hour. Add peanut butter and stir in well. Lightly pulse with emersion blender Garnish each 8 ounce portion with 2 tablespoons of cooked white rice, 2 sprigs cilantro torn from stems and 1 tablespoon crushed peanuts.