Blumenthal visits New Britain parents seeking sanctuary in Old Lyme church

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal is visiting two New Britain parents on Sunday that have been seeking sanctuary in an Old Lyme church for a week.

Malik Nayeed Bin Rehman and his wife, Zahida Altaf have been in the United States for 18 years. Last week, they were ordered to leave the country for Pakistan.

Instead, they took sanctuary in the church.

The two own a pizza restaurant in New Britain and have a 5-year-old daughter who is an American citizen.

“She’s American, she has a right here,” said Bin Rehman. “She should stay with mom and dad.”

“We’re trying to be a good family here, to give a better future to our kids,” continued Altaf.

The couple came to the U.S. legally on non-immigrant visas 18 years ago. Federal authorities say the visas expired.