Bridgeport mayor says city council meeting was fastest ever

- FILE - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The mayor of Bridgeport says a City Council meeting held this past week will go down as the fastest ever recorded.

The absence of agenda items allowed the Monday night meeting to wrap up in four minutes and 48 seconds — the time it took for a prayer, the pledge roll call and the approval of minutes from an earlier meeting.

Mayor Joe Ganim’s office issued a news release touting it as a record. He said: “It is never about pace but efficiency.”

City Councilor Tom McCarthy said it should not be considered a record because councilors moved into an executive session behind closed doors after leaving council chambers.

