Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Lennie Grimaldi shares thoughts on Ganim’s race for governor

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Capitol Report: “After Hours,” Lennie Grimaldi, creator of the website OnlyinBridgeport.com joins the show!

Grimaldi and the panel discuss Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and his chances in the 2018 race for governor.

Other topics discussed include MGM’s proposal to bring a casino to Bridgeport.

